General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sasha spirals, Laura worries, and more

Sasha is going through something on General Hospital.

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that some movement finally happens after several delayed episodes over the last month.

No January 6 committee hearings are airing at all, which means it will be almost a whole week of new episodes airing at the appropriate times without any delays. However, with July 4 falling on Monday this year, the show will air an encore presentation in place of a new episode.

As the fallout of this week’s episodes continues around Port Charles, here’s what General Hospital viewers can expect.

Sasha’s appearance on Home & Heart Channel

Next week, General Hospital viewers will finally see the dramatic Home & Heart Channel scenes. The preview video showed Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) freaking out on Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Lucy (Lynn Herring).

This comes on the heels of Sasha learning that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is pregnant with Michael’s (Chad Duell) baby. She experienced flashbacks of holding Liam in the hospital as she and Brando (Johnny Wactor) said goodbye.

Brando will be left to make a decision in the wake of Sasha’s instability. Will he learn she is using again (after all, she did talk to the dealer), or will he force her into treatment to work through the grief she has buried over the loss of their infant son?

Brook Lynn and Chase

These two have danced around their feelings for long enough. Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) feels so guilty for Chase (Josh Swickard) potentially losing his status as an officer permanently. So much so that she reaches out to Sonny (Maurice Benard) to help get rid of Linc (Dan Buran).

When Chase gets advice from Finn (Michael Easton), why is he so hesitant to agree with him? Meanwhile, Ned (Wally Kurth) knows what is bothering his daughter. Everyone around Chase and Brook Lynn seems to know they need to be together — except Brook Lynn and Chase.

By the end of the week, ChaLynn might finally be a real thing.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Some General Hospital viewers will be happy to learn that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) are moving forward with their relationship, but there are some concerns. Laura (Genie Francis) is especially concerned and tries to talk to her friend about it. If anyone knows about the deadly Cassadines, it’s definitely Laura.

Cody (Brock Kelly) appears to be everywhere in Port Charles. He is connected to Dante (Dominic Zamprgan), but there’s more to why he’s in town. What could it be, though? Look for him to pop up at the Quartermaine stables.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.