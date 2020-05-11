General Hospital spoilers: Sonny worries about Mike and Nelle isn’t in court

General Hospital is heating up this week. The promo video reveals that it is all about the decision Sonny (Maurice Benard) has to make about Mike (Max Gail) and the custody battle over Wiley.

Viewers have been waiting for weeks for the custody hearing to begin. Now, everyone is in court, but where is Nelle (Chloe Lanier)?

Sonny’s decisions

The last few weeks have seen Mike go downhill. He has been battling Alzheimer’s for years now, and with that comes pretty big decisions.

With Mike not eating and barely remaining responsive, Sonny has to make some serious decisions.

The General Hospital promo video sees him asking, “what if he doesn’t want to die?” At this point, it is unclear where they will go from here.

Mike and Sonny’s relationship has been strained. He wasn’t there for his son growing up, and now, the inevitable loss is weighing hard on the coffee importer.

He has to make some tough decisions regarding Mike’s care, but will he want to hang on too long?

Nelle is missing

As Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) stands next to Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) in court, Nelle isn’t with her attorney. Willow asks, “Where’s Nelle?”

She isn’t skipping out on her court date.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nelle will make a grand entrance during the custody hearing. Well, that remains to be seen, but she likely makes an impression on anyone who is there waiting.

Last week, Nelle asked Nina (Cynthia Watros) to stand up and be a character witness for her. The girl is good at manipulation, and it looks like she has her boss warming up to her with her shameless tactics of playing the victim.

What will happen with the judge is unknown.

Diane warns Michael and Willow that stripping a mother’s rights won’t be easy. Even with all Nelle has done, she has the upper hand of being Wiley’s mother.

She keeps insisting Brad (Parry Shen) switched the babies while she was passed out, but General Hospital viewers know otherwise.

Remember, there are only four new episodes a week right now. General Hospital has switched to this new schedule to keep new shows airing as long as possible. Fridays have become “Flashback Fridays,” where an old episode is played.

Filming for General Hospital has not resumed. It shut down in mid-March, and the new episodes are quickly running out.

