General Hospital spoilers: Brook Lynn punches Sasha, Ava gives Nikolas an ultimatum, and Nelle Benson is done

General Hospital teases bombshells are on the way in Port Charles, and things will never be the same.

A lot is going on. With May sweeps on the horizon, the drama will be amplified in the coming weeks. Get ready to ride the waves as General Hospital dishes up some sticky situations.

A whodunit?

For months there has been speculation Nelle (Chloe Lanier) would be killed in a whodunit-style storyline. This week on General Hospital, Julian (William deVry) tells her that, “Nelle Benson is done here.”

Does that mean in Charlie’s, or does that mean for good?

There are plenty of people who would benefit from Nelle meeting an untimely demise. Michael (Chad Duell) would have Wiley to himself, and his family would rejoice if she was gone for good.

Enemies are in abundance for her, but will one of them lose it and end her life?

Keep in mind, Jason (Steve Burton) could easily have her disappear, but so far, he has stayed out of things. Even after Joss (Eden McCoy) made a plea to him, nothing has moved forward.

With all of the people who want Nelle gone on the canvas, a whodunit may be the only way to end her reign of terror forever.

Ava gives Nikolas an ultimatum

The General Hospital promo for this week shows Ava (Maura West) telling Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) that he has to choose his money or his son. This isn’t going to end well for the couple.

The prince has always been about the Cassadine fortune, claiming the faking of his death was so he would be able to reclaim what is rightfully his.

Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) is still mad at his dad. He has not returned to Port Charles and remains at boarding school. What is behind the ultimatum issues by Ava?

What trick does the blonde have up her sleeve?

Brook Lynn punches Sasha

There is nothing like a good old-fashioned sucker punch to bring up the level of soapy drama.

This week on General Hospital, it looks like Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Michael run into Chase (Josh Swickard) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) at the gym.

Trying to defend Michael’s honor, Brook Lynn punches Sasha as the men watch it horror.

Chase knows the truth about what happened between them. This may be going too far for the good cop who arrested Brook Lynn once before for throwing a punch.

As May sweeps roll in, be sure to tune in daily to see what is happening in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.