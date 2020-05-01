General Hospital spoilers for next week: Michael makes a decision, Alexis comes clean, and Martin is back

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC show promise more drama is on the way. As things start to gear up for May sweeps, several changes will be happening in Port Charles.

Love is in the air, but will the couples who lost out on it be able to work through their emotions?

Tortured couples are front and center on General Hospital next week, and some major consequences get thrown out into the atmosphere.

Alexis has to come clean

After all of the trouble Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) went through to keep her relationship with Neil (Joe Flanigan) a secret, she will have to answer for her untruths. Next week, she will have to come clean.

Will that be about her perjury or something else?

Sam (Kelly Monaco) knows that Alexis relapsed. She feels responsible for her mom taking a drink. That, mixed with sleeping with Neil, has caused some issues in Alexis’ life.

Will this all be over once she comes clean and can live out the truth that has been hers for the last several months?

Michael makes a decision

It has all been leading up to this point on General Hospital. The weeks of discussion about getting married and putting together a plan to beat Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will all come to a head this week.

Putting their feelings aside, Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will move forward. Spoilers for next week reveal that he will make a life-changing decision by the end of the week.

Will it be to move ahead with marrying Willow, or will it be to fight Nelle alone?

Nelle moves forward

Martin (Michael E. Knight) will be back on General Hospital next week when he has a meeting with Nelle. With the custody battle looming, these two are going to have to get creative.

After warning Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) that she plans to call her as a character witness, Nelle has proven she means business. She lives to hurt the Corinthos family and anyone affiliated with them.

Remember, Martin is also Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) lawyer. With his choice to remain in Port Charles, his move for ELQ should be coming up as well.

Friday’s are still encore episodes for General Hospital. Some viewers are wondering when the new episodes will run out, but that is still a few weeks away.

For now, enjoy the four new episodes next week and for the next few weeks to come.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.