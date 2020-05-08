General Hospital spoilers for next week: Wiley’s custody battle begins and Sonny is in pain

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap reveal that a lot is centered around the custody battle for Wiley. Who will prevail as the best parent for the toddler?

Port Charles is smack in the middle of May sweeps. With the custody battle ahead and Mike’s (Max Gail) conditioning worsening, the Corinthos family is taking blow after blow.

Emotions will run high next week on General Hospital.

Wiley’s custody hearing begins

This week has been filled with preparation for Wiley’s custody hearing.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) met with Martin (Michael E. Knight) and learned she needs to have someone else on her side. Chase (Josh Swickard) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) took matters into their own hands, and their choices will have consequences.

Nelle will make a grand entrance when she enters the courtroom, but will it be good? She is determined to get back at Michael (Chad Duell) through Wiley.

Her manipulation game is strong, but most of Port Charles can see right through her.

Everyone gathers around Michael as the important day looms. His family is always there for him, and now, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is part of that crew as well.

These two have been working together to ensure the baby’s safety. Carly (Laura Wright) will praise Willow for her efforts, but will she welcome her into the family?

Sonny is in a tough spot

Mike’s condition has been worsening for the last several weeks. From no longer eating and drinking to his asking if this is the end, Sonny (Maurice Benard) isn’t dealing well at all with his dad going downhill.

This situation is going to be tough for Sonny. Given the history he has with his dad, ending on a note like this won’t be easy.

Coupled with the custody battle Michael is involved in, this is going to weigh heavily on Sonny. With his family pulled into different directions, he is going to have to be strong for everyone involved.

Will this be the end of the road for Mike? How will Sonny make it through?

Remember, Friday’s episode will be an encore again. General Hospital has not run out of episodes yet, but it is coming. The show has not yet revealed what the next steps will be after the May 21 episode on ABC.

Be sure to tune in next week as the custody battle over Wiley unfolds!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.