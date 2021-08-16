General Hospital spoilers: Sam gets a shocking call, Spencer gets a scare, and Jax challenges Carly

Sam gets a shocking call on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease another tense week in Port Charles.

As the summer winds down, storylines are beginning to wrap up so new ones can take form. The preparation for November sweeps is in full swing, and some of the upcoming moves will likely tie into that down the road.

A party that goes awry, a challenge from an ex, and a shocking phone call will all be part of the episodes on the ABC soap this week.

Sam gets an alarming phone call

For months, viewers have known that Cameron Mathison was coming to General Hospital. Initially, there were various speculations about who he would play, and then recently, it was revealed that he was the NuDrew.

When Sam (Kelly Monaco) gets a distressed call from her presumed dead ex-husband, she springs into action. Drew was in a plane that went down because of Peter August (Wes Ramsey), and when his body wasn’t recovered, everyone mourned his loss.

Now that he is alive, time is of the essence when it comes to finding him. Cameron Mathison stepping into the role will give it a unique spin.

Jax challenges Carly

After learning that Joss (Eden McCoy) was approached by Joey Novak (Patrick Zeller), Jax (Ingo Rademacher) isn’t interested in letting Carly (Laura Wright) slide this time.

She chose to continue in Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) business, and now, he wants her to step up and fix things. Jax asks Carly if she is strong enough in the General Hospital preview video, and she responds, “yes.”

Provoking a mama bear isn’t good, and Jax just lit a fire under Carly to ensure Joss’ safety. Also, with Jason (Steve Burton) standing by, you can expect Carly’s reaction to be intense.

Spencer’s lesson

Now that Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is aware of Spencer’s (Nicholas Chavez) actions, he wants to teach his son a lesson.

For months, Nikolas and Ava (Maura West) have been tormented by the stalker. It looks like that will all come to an end.

When things start getting creepy at Wyndemere, will the lesson Nikolas had in mind work, or will it backfire on him?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Laura (Genie Francis) will have words with her son over what happened with her grandson, which means something happened.

Be sure to tune in daily to see how everything plays out in Port Charles as the week of intense events unfolds.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.