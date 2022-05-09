General Hospital spoilers: Nikolas feels Sonny’s wrath, Esme gets a clue and sparks fly with Carly and Drew

Sonny and Nikolas face off again on GH. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal that May sweeps brings bitter rivalries and new romances to the hit ABC soap opera.

Port Charles continues to be riddled with drama, chaos, and a few moments of laughter sprinkled in the mix. As one new romance begins to blossom, another one works overtime to keep that sparkle alive, and a family faces one of its toughest challenges yet.

The latest promo video for GH makes it crystal clear fans won’t want to miss a second of the juicy entertainment this week.

Love is in the air

The writers have been teasing a Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) pairing ever since she split from Sonny (Maurice Benard). Drew and Carly enjoy spending time together. They share a moment that puts a smile on her face and a look of happiness on his face.

Carly and Drew aren’t the only ones moving forward in the romance department. Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) relationship continues to blossom despite her betraying him when she tried to get a glimpse of private PCPD files on his phone.

Relationships crash and burn

Tough times are ahead for TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) as they disagree over Marshall (Robert Gossett). TJ stands up to his Curtis this week, putting a strain on their once-close relationship.

Over on the teen scene, Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) lurks as Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) puts the next part of his plan to clear Trina (Tabyana Ali) in motion.

General Hospital spoilers reveal Esme visits her father Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) to give him an update on their plan. Ryan won’t be happy with the lack of progress made by his daughter and the new suspicion surrounding her.

Heated exchanges take over Port Charles

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) gets an earful from Carly, which likely has something to do with Nina (Cynthia Watros). In the promo, Carly tells Valentin “he’s responsible” as the Cassadine heir looks intently at her.

Perhaps Carly doesn’t like Valentin trying to play peacemaker for Nina, something Sonny also does.

Speaking of Sonny, the mob boss gets violent with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) outside of Kelly’s. When Nikolas puts his hand on Sonny, the latter loses it, causing Nikolas to wince in pain.

Sonny gives Nikolas a stern warning never to touch him as Laura (Genie Francis) looks on in shock over what’s happening right in front of her.

Who’s ready for another jaw-dropping week in Port Charles?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.