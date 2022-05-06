General Hospital spoilers for next week: Willow deals with the fallout, Carly and Nina faceoff, and more

Carly goes digging on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that Port Charles is rocked by the secrets Harmony (Inga Cadranel) kept.

The fallout begins next week, and various people in Port Charles will try to get to the bottom of it. Harmony’s deceit affected not only her and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) but also Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Carly (Laura Wright) too.

As the second week of May sweeps kicks off, thee’s a lot going down.

Willow makes a decision

After learning that her entire life has been a lie, Willow has to work to make sense of it all.

Harmony is dead, and all she has left is what Carly and Alexis (currently played by Stephanie Erb) pieced together. Or so she thinks.

Carly knows the truth, but she isn’t going to reveal the details yet.

By mid-week, Willow makes a decision that might affect things between her and Michael (Chad Duell).

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) have news for the couple. Will it be more about who Willow really is or another development?

Carly searches for answers and faces off with Nina

It’s another Carly-heavy week for General Hospital fans.

As Harmony was dying, she revealed that Willow was Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) twin, making Nina her mother. She also promised to protect Willow, but does that include keeping her from the truth she wants to know? Carly already kept the identity of Nina’s other daughter a secret until she was dead, so this could be history repeating itself.

When Carly runs into Nina, it will be just as expected. The two have words, and it won’t be pretty. Nina wants visitation with Wiley, and Carly is adamantly against it.

It looks like peace between these two women may ever come, especially if Sonny (Maurice Benard) continues to pursue Nina.

Teen scene

Next week on General Hospital, the teen scene will be back. Joss (Eden McCoy) and Carly will spend some time getting pampered at the nail salon. It seems that it is one of the newer sets for the ABC soap.

Esme (Avery Pohl) will see Ryan (Jon Lindstrom). He won’t be too happy with her progress. He gave her specific instructions, and there have been no results. Will viewers get more information about the pair? General Hospital writers have teased more info would be coming. However, it has been slow going.

