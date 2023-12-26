General Hospital spoilers: New Year’s Eve in Port Charles brings big betrayal

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease New Year’s Eve in Port Charles could provide fireworks that end one relationship.

It’s been months since Nina (Cynthia Watros) called the SEC on Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison).

As more people discover the truth, Sonny (Maurice Benard) will inevitably find out.

New Year’s Eve brings a reason to celebrate, which means many of Port Charles’ finest dressed up for an evening to remember as 2023 ends.

And while there is some room for partying, there is also some family drama and concerns.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Nina’s time is running out

Nina might have it all right now — but her time is almost up.

With Michael (Chad Duell) and Ned (Wally Kurth) in the know, it seems that the secret she is keeping is on borrowed time.

The General Hospital preview video teased that it might come out on New Year’s Eve. A betrayal comes to light, and it will affect many people.

Lois (Rena Sofer) surprises Sonny when she tells him he should know something. Could she be the latest person in the know about Nina’s shady call? Spoilers teased that Ned leans on Lois, so perhaps he shared the details of why he has the majority share at ELQ now.

Complicated family dynamics

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has a meeting with Sonny in her office.

She wants to address Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) offer to be not only a surrogate for Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) but also the egg donor.

Spoilers teased that Sonny and Alexis would be on the same page, so when Alexis blurted out that it would tear the family apart, it seemed Sonny would agree.

Elsewhere, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) warns Cody (Josh Kelly) that Felicia (Kristina Wagner) knows something is up with him and the DNA test. He told everyone he wasn’t Mac’s (John J. York) son, but the truth is that he is.

More General Hospital news

Next week, the 60th anniversary General Hospital primetime special will air. It will feature actors, both past and present, and share some behind-the-scenes fun that viewers wouldn’t usually see.

Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie Spencer) will finally get a proper send-off in January. The news of Bobbie’s passing will spread throughout Port Charles, and familiar faces will return to honor both Bobbie and Jacklyn.

The actress passed away earlier this year, and the show waited to acknowledge her passing due to the writers’ strike. They waited until the scribes were gone and the writers were back to write a goodbye properly.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.