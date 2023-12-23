General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina spills the beans, Sasha warns Cody, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that even though it’s the most wonderful time of year, not everyone feels that in Port Charles.

With so many secrets and lies, the tension in some rooms can be cut with a knife.

As the families of Port Charles gather together to celebrate Christmas, don’t expect it to be drama-free.

So many storylines are working through the show, and many are due for a pay-off.

Because Christmas falls on Monday, only four new episodes will air. Don’t worry, though. There will be plenty of drama packed in.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Alexis counsels her daughters

Not only has Kristina (Kate Mansi) agreed to be Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ’s (Tajh Bellow) surrogate, but she has also offered to be their egg donor.

This is a big deal as the child would be biologically Kristina and TJ’s instead of TJ and a donor’s child.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is concerned about the process even more now. She will sit down with her girls to discuss the legal issues with their plans.

In a shocking turn of events, Sonny (Maurice Benard) seemingly agrees with Alexis regarding Molly and Kristina.

General Hospital viewers knew where this was headed months ago, and finally, it’s come full circle.

Cyrus has Nina right where he wants her

Nina (Cynthia Watros) can’t shut her mouth to save her life.

While she believed confessing was the correct road, the wrong person sat in the priest’s chair.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) was sitting there waiting for Nina to spill the tea- and boy, did she ever.

What will she do when he confronts her next week, letting her know he heard her confession?

The walls are closing in on her, and one too many people know the truth about what she did.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Drew (Cameron Mathison) returns home just in time to ring in the New Year in Port Charles with Carly (Laura Wright).

Lois (Rena Sofer) is seemingly sticking around, so when she discovers something shocking, will it be about the Quartermaines? Or, more specifically — Tracy (Jane Elliot)?

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) is still hung up on the DNA test Mac (John J. York) and Cody (Josh Kelly) took. So when Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) warns Cody about something, it’s likely that Felicia will look into things further.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.