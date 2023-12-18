General Hospital spoilers: Danger lurks as Christmas in Port Charles begins

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that things in Port Charles are anything but merry.

It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, but danger lurks everywhere.

The mystery surrounding Anna (Finola Hughes) and her house being set ablaze has been solved, but Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure) is still after her.

There’s some Christmas spirit happening, at least for the Ashford family. Curtis (Donnell Turner) has been given hope, which means there is a reason to celebrate.

And, as in years past, there is a special gathering at the hospital to read The Night Before Christmas.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Dante and Anna are in danger

Anna and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are in grave danger.

After checking Jameson Forsyth’s locker, he found the report taken from Anna’s apartment. There was a key on the body when it was found, and the police detective managed to take it before the WSB swooped in and took the body and all the records.

The General Hospital preview teases shots fired at Anna and Dante on the pier. Hume (Mark Engelhardt) is presumably the shooter. He and Mr. Brennan talk about Anna; the sooner she’s eliminated, the better.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) worries about Dante getting involved, especially after what the WSB did to him and how hard he worked to put that behind him.

Christmas in Port Charles

As the holidays approach, General Hospital is getting into the Christmas spirit.

The preview video teases the Ashford family getting together, with Trina (Tabyana Ali), Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), and everyone else gathered around a tale.

Cody (Josh Kelly) is all in regarding the Christmas spirit. He wears a Santa hat to chat with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). Things between Cody and Sasha are getting heated, and perhaps they will get together after a little Christmas miracle.

Speaking of Christmas miracles, Finn (Michael Easton) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) wish for one this season. He needs it, too. With the lawsuit he’s facing, everything in his world could come crashing down, including his rekindled romance with Elizabeth.

And as always, there will be the reading of The Night Before Christmas. It’s been a holiday tradition for years and one that long-time viewers enjoy.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama and Christmas spirit is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.