General Hospital spoilers for next week: The Night Before Christmas, Dante and Anna in danger, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that even with the drama in Port Charles, some Christmas magic is still in the cards.

Every year, General Hospital adds in some hospital scenes where The Night Before Christmas is read, and that’s what viewers can expect to happen next week.

But don’t worry; plenty of danger lurks in Port Charles, and it’s catching up to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Anna (Finola Hughes).

There’s some movement in the young adult scene, too. With Adam’s (Joshua Benard) increasingly erratic behavior, there may be a reason to worry.

With Christmas on the horizon and the danger lurking, the upcoming week will be full of ups and downs.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Dante and Anna work to find out who is out to get her

It seems like forever since Anna’s house burned to the ground.

Dante and Anna were able to piece things together to realize it was Jameson Forsyth who set fire to her home, not Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez).

He wanted the WSB report, and he got it. That’s what Dante found in the locker after pulling the key from Forsyth’s corpse.

Now, they must work together to uncover Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure), the head of the WSB and the one out to get Anna. He was implicated in that report and brought Hume (Mark Engelhardt) in on it.

What’s worse is that Carly (Laura Wright) has no idea who she is dealing with and is in grave danger.

Christmas spirit in Port Charles

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) get into the holiday spirit. They have much to celebrate this season with their new engagement and wedding planning.

Meanwhile, the hospital prepares for the reading of The Night Before Christmas, and several of your favorite Port Charles residents will be there. It’s a long-standing tradition many viewers look forward to every year.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Dex (Evan Hofer) has some concerns about Adam. There are several red flags, and he is beginning to worry about Joss (Eden McCoy). And Trina (Tabyana Ali) sets Esme (Avery Pohl) straight about where she stands.

Another throwback from Christmas past is brought back for Lois (Rena Sofer) and Tracy (Jane Elliot). They go head-to-head pretty evenly, so it should be entertaining – if nothing else.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.