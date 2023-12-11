General Hospital spoilers: A game of cat and mouse ensues and Monica returns

General Hospital spoilers tease that danger is lurking in Port Charles.

Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure) is the head of the very corrupt WSB, and he has Hume (Mark Engelhardt) working with him.

He has managed to keep a low profile, but that won’t last long after Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) finds the case file stolen by Jameson Forsyth.

Meanwhile, Tracy (Jane Elliot) is back in Port Charles after her trip and has business at the hospital.

As Christmas draws near, there’s some lack of cheer.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Brennan and Hume look for the WSB report

Mr. Brennan and Hume are set on looking for the report Forsyth stole from Anna (Finola Hughes).

It is clearly very important, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to get the report back.

As they address their plans to find who has it, Brennan is adamant that they will be dealt with. And if it’s anything like how they “dealt” with Forsyth, it won’t be pretty.

A flip of the scene shows Dante with a safety deposit box. He goes through the contents, coming across a photo of a younger Brennan, questioning who he is.

This will begin a game of cat and mouse, as Brennan is determined to sniff out who has the report and remain in Port Charles for the foreseeable future.

It’s also important to remember Brennan has taken quite a liking to Carly (Laura Wright).

Monica returns to Port Charles

It’s been quite some time since Monica (Leslie Charleson) was seen on-screen.

She has been a fixture in the Quartermaine family for decades and missed Thanksgiving and several other recent events.

Tracy heads to General Hospital to meet Monica, who is shown looking annoyed behind her desk.

It’s unclear what business the two have, but it might have to do with Finn (Michael Easton) and his lawsuit. Tracy and Finn are close friends, and Monica’s interest lies with the hospital.

There weren’t any hints about how long Monica will remain on the canvas, but viewers are hoping with Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) wedding on the horizon, it may be for a little while.

As the Christmas season approaches in Port Charles, plans will be made, and gestures will be given. However, not everything will be sunshine and roses, especially for those who keep secrets.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.