General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly in danger, surrogacy news, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that things in Port Charles get a bit more mysterious.

With Pikeman and the head of the WSB poking around the city, the chances of danger lurking are very high.

Viewers learned Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure) is the head of the WSB, and Hume (Mark Engelhardt) is reporting to him, too.

With Christmas on the horizon, families should be coming together — but some may be torn apart.

Secrets are still abundant, and when a deal is offered, will the scorned party take it? Every offer has conditions, and this one may have too many to keep straight.

Here’s what’s happening next week at General Hospital.

Carly in danger

Now that Mr. Brennan has his sights set on Carly (Laura Wright), she is in danger.

He has been visiting Kelly’s while gaining information, and she has no idea who she’s dealing with.

When Carly encounters a “mysterious person” with Donna (Scarlett Spears), will it be Mr. Brennan or Hume?

Later in the week, Carly has questions for Ava (Maura West), but she may not have the answers.

With Drew (Cameron Mathison) out of town, Carly is vulnerable.

Surrogacy takes center stage.

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) agreed to use Kristina (Kate Mansi) as their surrogate after Andrea (Lily Harrison) miscarried their first baby.

Their decision doesn’t come without reservations — and TJ has them.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is clued in on Kristina’s next move. What will the mob boss think of his daughter’s decision to carry her sister’s baby?

Remember that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will have thoughts on this, too. She will likely be the most worried about the situation, especially given the timeline of events that led to this. When she talks to Gregory (Gregory Harrison), will it be about the surrogacy situation?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Nina (Cynthia Watros) confides in Sonny – but don’t expect it to be about what she did to Carly and Drew. And when an offer is extended to her, will she accept or decline?

After his panic attack, Joss (Eden McCoy) has been concerned about Adam (Joshua Benard). She heard him lie to his father about the makeup test being her fault, and next week, she and Trina (Tabyana Ali) find out some information about his family.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Cody (Josh Kelly) have played a cat-and-mouse game for months. He’s been respecting her boundaries, but when she surprises him, they may have room for romance.

Be sure to tune in daily so that no moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.