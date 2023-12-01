General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava confronts Cyrus, Alexis helps, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that even though November sweeps have ended, there’s still plenty of tension in Port Charles.

As the fallout of sweeps continues to haunt the residents of the small town, consequences for actions appear to be the name of the game.

Austin’s (Roger Howarth) death investigation has a few people on edge, especially Ava (Maura West), who seems to be being set up for the murder.

Meanwhile, Curtis (Donnell Turner) will get news and a break in the case he’s been trying to work, earning him some face time with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Legal issues are popping up all over Port Charles, too.

Molly and TJ’s surrogacy

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) learned Andrea (Lily Harrison) had miscarried, and their life was turned upside down.

Despite TJ’s hesitation and desire to wait to process the loss, Molly went ahead and met with the surrogacy counselor to look at new candidates.

Next week on General Hospital, Molly is hopeful TJ will see eye-to-eye.

By the end of the week, the couple comes together to make someone an offer.

We suspect this has to do with their next surrogacy. General Hospital toyed with the idea of Kristina (Kate Mansi) being their surrogate with her offering to do it for the couple — could this be the route they choose to take?

Speaking of Kristina, she and Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) will get some one-on-one time where the singer will open up to the bartender. What secrets is she holding on to?

Legal issues in Port Charles

Finn (Michael Easton) is gearing up for a big battle, and General Hospital is ready to throw him under the bus.

Even though Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) was stripped of her license to practice, she is on hand when Finn and Martin (Michael E. Knight) strategize.

Ava better watch her step because she is being looked at under a microscope after Austin’s murder. But in true Ava fashion, she decides to confront Cyrus (Jeff Kober), which will likely complicate things.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) believes he has definitive proof for Anna (Finola Hughes). It must be good because she is meeting with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) by the end of the week.

Other General Hospital tidbits

Look for Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Esme (Avery Pohl) to clash over baby Ace. Laura (Genie Francis) will be there when her grandson’s mother needs her.

Joss (Eden McCoy) has questions about Adam’s (Joshua Benard) family. After his panic attack, some things have been weighing heavily on her mind.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) is back just in time for an announcement from Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard).

