General Hospital spoilers: Pikeman’s plan

General Hospital spoilers tease that even though November sweeps have come and gone, the drama is far from over.

The looming question about who shot Curtis (Donnell Turner) is being investigated.

He is determined to find out who put him in the wheelchair, and while it appears Sonny (Maurice Benard) was the intended target, that may not be the whole truth.

Last week, GH viewers got a glimpse of Pikeman, and it was creepy.

Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure) showed up at Kelly’s, where Carly (Laura Wright) was serving. As he checks out Port Charles, things will become increasingly more dangerous.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Who is Pikeman’s main target?

Hot off the rejection from Sonny, Roman Hume (Mark Engelhardt) reported back to Brennan.

He wants to know the main target: Sonny Corinthos or Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Brennan’s answer was both.

It seems as if Sonny was the target when Curtis was shot. However, Charlotte isn’t responsible for everything that happened to Anna.

Remember, when the fire was set in Anna’s home, it was set by someone wearing boots. It was not a teenage girl, which complicates things. Also, add the body found and the missing documents — something isn’t right.

Curtis and Dante want answers

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has been working with Anna to get answers about the man they found dead and the missing documents. He knows there is more to what’s happening, and perhaps Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) was just a distraction without even knowing it.

Curtis meets with Sonny, revealing they are back to the beginning. Sonny has been working on finding out who the shooter was, with Hume pushing back about answering him. His response was not well received by the mob boss.

With Mr. Brennan sniffing around Carly and his intent on being in Port Charles, this storyline will likely take viewers into February sweeps.

There seems to be trouble brewing, and we suspect Pikeman will take Carly to use as leverage against Sonny. She may no longer be his wife, but she is still the mother of his children and family forever.

As the week goes on, more information about what’s planned should be revealed. With Curtis determined to get to the bottom of it and Anna working with Dante, the connections shouldn’t be too hard to figure out.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.