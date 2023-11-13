General Hospital spoilers: Charlotte is a risk, Willow has questions, and Ned remembers

General Hospital spoilers tease that the saying about what’s done in the dark coming to light is true.

Several secrets have been floating around, and with November sweeps in full swing, things will be kicked up a notch.

Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) is recovering from her gunshot wound, and the truth about her stalking Anna (Finola Hughes) is now out.

As Ned’s (Wally Kurth) memory returns, it’s likely what happened at the Metro Court before he hit his head.

Too many people know about Nina (Cynthia Watros) calling the SEC now. It’s only a matter of time before someone speaks up.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

The worry for Charlotte continues

As the truth about the contents of Charlotte’s bag is revealed, there is concern about the next steps.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) knew that Charlotte was stalking Anna after seeing the footage at the Metro Court.

As Anna tells Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) about Charlotte being after her, a flip of the scene shows Laura (Genie Francis) talking to Valentin and Nina about Charlotte’s belief Anna shot her on purpose.

No one knows about the tarot cards and letter she received from Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Ned remembers something important

It’s been a whirlwind for Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ned/Eddie.

She was patient with him after he fell and hit his head, which turned him into Eddie.

Now that Ned Quartermaine is back, there’s been talk about him remembering the secret about Nina. He knows she is the one who called the SEC, which is why he was running in the pool area.

When he looks at Olivia and says he remembered something important, we can’t help but wonder if it’s the Nina secret he remembers.

Willow has questions

Things have been different with Michael (Chad Duell) since he and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) returned from Puerto Rico.

She has attempted to spend more time with Nina and Sonny (Maurice Benard), and Michael continues to shut it down.

When Willow confronts him about his change recently, will Michael tell her the truth about what he knows? It’s been weighing on him because he knows she is beginning to care about Nina.

Will it be Ned or Michael who reveals Nina is the one who took down Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison)?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.