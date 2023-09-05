General Hospital star Chad Duell welcomes first child

General Hospital star Chad Duell is a first-time dad.

His character, Michael Corinthos, is a dad two times over, so Chad has had a bit of practice with kids on set at the ABC soap.

Chad and his girlfriend, Luana Lucci, named their little boy Dawson.

The couple announced the gender earlier this year with a gender reveal party.

Dawson was due this month but made his grand entrance on August 30.

The couple didn’t share details about his birth stats, but they shared some sweet snaps between them.

Chad Duell calls the birth of his son a ‘journey’

Taking to his Instagram, Chad Duell announced the birth of his son Dawson.

He wrote, “Welcome to the world lil Dawson 👶🏻 Been quite the journey.. can’t wait to see the great man you become 🙌🏻.”

Chad and Luana Lucci’s relationship is a bit of a mystery. He was spotted with her at a wedding less than a year ago, and the two have kept things between them mostly private.

His relationship history has been murky, as he’s been in several long-term relationships and married at least once.

The General Hospital star was married before he began dating his then-costar, Kristen Alderson. The two split, and he seemingly kept his dating life private from there.

That is until he began dating The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope. The two reportedly got married and split not long after. While it seems the marriage wasn’t legal, it was still shocking to those who attended the event to learn Chad and Courtney called it quits.

Luana popped up shortly after that, and the couple seems to be going strong. With a new baby, they are learning to adjust to being a family of three.

Will Chad Duell take time off from General Hospital?

It’s unclear whether Chad Duell will take time off from General Hospital following the birth of his son.

He isn’t currently central in a major storyline, so he might be able to continue to film scenes a few days a week while still helping Luana Lucci with their son.

Chad’s character, Michael, is dealing with his father being picked up by the Feds. Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) troubles leave his family vulnerable, which includes him, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), and their children.

Since General Hospital tapes weeks out, it is unclear what the writers intend to do with Michael and if Chad will be off-screen for a while or continue filming in the same capacity.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.