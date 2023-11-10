General Hospital spoilers for next week: Truth, lies, and memories return

General Hospital spoilers tease that as mid-November hits, sweeps are still moving slowly.

Things with Anna (Finola Hughes) and the shooting are still playing out. The good news is that Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) survived, which means there are more questions than answers.

While that will keep some Port Charles residents busy, there’s still a huge threat walking the streets. Cyrus (Jeff Kober) hasn’t made any moves yet, but with Mason (Nathanyael Grey) and Austin (Roger Howarth) in town, there are loose ends that need to be tied up.

Some secrets are still hanging around; at least one may come out next week.

With so much happening and the middle of the month right around the corner, things should kick into high gear soon.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Cody makes a decision

Cody (Josh Kelly) is growing closer to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), especially after he convinced her to stay.

He’s been honest with her about lying to Mac (John J. York) regarding the DNA test.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Cody decides to come clean — but will it be about his feelings for Sasha or the fact that he is Mac’s son?

Cyrus issues a threat

No one is buying the reformed man package Cyrus is trying to sell.

Loose ends must be tied up, especially where Mason and Austin are concerned.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) gave Ava (Maura West) a wake-up call about Austin’s involvement, and as things continue to come out, the doctor will have to answer for his actions.

Next week, Cyrus issues a threat, and we are betting it has something to do with Mason and Austin. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has some questions for Austin next week, which may indicate Mason spilled some details about who he was working for. Whether it was truthful remains to be seen.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Dex (Evan Hofer) has his hands full with Joss (Eden McCoy) next week.

He will offer his girlfriend advice, but chances are she won’t take it. At the end of the week, Joss has some words for Spencer (Nicholas Chavez). It’s likely about Trina (Tabyana Ali), especially after this week’s Esme (Avery Pohl) moving-out conversation.

There may be reason to celebrate next week as Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) saved Eddie/Ned (Wally Kurth) from the water. It seems a family reunion is happening, and if that’s the case, there’s another thing for Nina (Cynthia Watros) to worry about.

Ned was in the know about Nina’s call to the SEC, which he was going to tell Drew (Cameron Mathison) before he fell and hit his head, transforming him into Eddie.

Spoilers also teased Michael (Chad Duell) is caught off-guard. Could it be he heard Ned talking about what he knows? Probably not, but it would leave Michael off the hook for revealing the truth about Nina.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.