General Hospital spoilers: Will Charlotte die?

General Hospital spoilers tease that it’s time to face the music for two Port Charles residents.

Halloween kicked off November sweeps, which culminated in a shooting for cliffhanger Friday.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will have to come to grips with what happened with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez).

As the incident gets worked out, there are many questions from everyone involved.

Laura (Genie Francis), Nina (Cynthia Watros), and Valentine knew about Charlotte trashing Anna’s hotel room, and now, she was shot after sneaking into Anna’s new place.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Concerns about Charlotte’s actions grow

General Hospital spoilers teased that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have concerns, and now we know it’s about Charlotte.

Dante has been working with Anna to find out who has been stalking her, and all along, it’s been Charlotte.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) talked to Charlotte on Halloween during a session, and he had some concerns about her protective nature.

One scene in the General Hospital preview video shows Dante explaining the chain of events to Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers).

A flip of the scene as Gregory (Gregory Harrison) questioning what Charlotte was doing in the apartment as he and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) discuss the event.

Will Charlotte die?

There’s speculation about Charlotte and how she will come through the situation.

Jake (Hudson West) asks Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) whether Charlotte will be okay. They spent time together, and she slipped away from them while they were trick-or-treating.

Things don’t look good based on the preview, but will the General Hospital writers kill her off? It is sweeps month, so anything is possible.

Anna smacks Valentin in what appears to be the stairwell in the hospital. Will he finally come clean to Anna about what he knew? He has gone to extreme lengths to protect his daughter, including deleting the footage at the Metro Court.

Valentin needs to be held accountable for his part in what happened to Charlotte at the hands of Anna because she wasn’t filled in on the problem. She was under the impression that someone dangerous was after her.

With several weeks left in sweeps month, it will be interesting to see what else is in store for the people of Port Charles if this is the way they choose to kick things off.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.