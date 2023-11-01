Tyler Christopher dead at 50 — General Hospital suffers another tragic loss

It’s been a tough year for General Hospital actors, crew, and viewers.

There’s been a lot of loss, and now, there’s another to add to the list.

Tyler Christopher passed away at 50 after suffering a cardiac event in his home.

The news came via Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), a former colleague and friend of Tyler’s.

Maurice had been working with the struggling actor after a battle with mental illness and addiction. Tyler did an episode of Maurice’s State of Mind, revealing the struggles he suffered through.

Tyler leaves behind his father and two children.

Maurice Benard announces the death of Tyler Christopher

On Instagram, Maurice Benard reported the tragic and unexpected passing of Tyler Christopher.

He wrote, in part, “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”

Maurice and Tyler starred on General Hospital together. Tyler held the role of Nikolas Cassadine and continued to be a fan favorite despite the role being recast with Marcus Coloma and, most recently, Adam Huss.

He held the role from 1996 through 2016 before moving on to Days of our Lives in the role of Stefan DiMera. That role is now held by Tyler’s former GH costar, Brandon Barash.

General Hospital continues to suffer loss after loss

At the end of 2022, Sonya Eddy passed away after a surgical procedure she had done. She was still a part of the show, and the General Hospital writers were working on pairing her with Marshall (Robert Gossett).

N’Neka Garland, a producer, passed away at 49 earlier this year. She was mourned by the cast and crew alike.

In May, Jacklyn Zeman passed away. It shocked everyone who knew and loved her as Bobbie Spencer, especially costars Laura Wright (Carly) and Eden McCoy (Joss). General Hospital has yet to address her death on-screen.

Most recently, Billy Miller died by suicide. His loss was felt by many who loved him and those who continued to hope he would one day return to the role of Drew Cain.

Adding Tyler Christopher to the list is heartbreaking, especially after knowing everything he battled and overcame.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.