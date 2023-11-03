General Hospital spoilers for next week: Valentin is shocked, Sonny stuns Ava, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that while Halloween may be over, the scares aren’t.

Things in Port Charles are getting sinister, with several issues arising simultaneously.

From the medical release of a big bad to a little girl who is under the influence of Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) from beyond the grave, there are plenty of reasons to be worried as sweeps month continues.

However, it isn’t all bad.

Relationships are blossoming for some deserving Port Charles residents — one in particular after a devastating year.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

The truth about Charlotte

As General Hospital viewers know, Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) received a letter from Victor and some tarot cards.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is attempting to get her help with as little commotion as possible.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Valentin gets a massive shock as the week begins.

Will he find the box Victor gave his daughter while she was away at boarding school? He paid for the school and kept her away from her papa, so Valentin could likely have discovered it.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) share some concerns, and we’re betting they may be about Charlotte. She lived with them for some time while Valentin spent time with Anna (Finola Hughes).

And speaking of Anna, Dante fills her in on some news — and Valentin will need to tread very lightly.

Sonny drops a bombshell

Mid-week will be interesting when Sonny (Maurice Benard) drops a bombshell on Ava (Maura West).

She already knows that Nikolas (Adam Huss) is alive, so that isn’t it.

It’s likely about Austin (Roger Howarth) and how much he knew about everything. There’s also the secret about his boss being Cyrus (Jeff Kober). Things could get dicey, especially after she asked Austin if he knew about Nikolas.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Look for Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to spend time getting to know Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) next week.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) makes a big announcement — which can only mean someone won’t be happy. She has some tricks up her sleeve, and she’s just waiting for the right time to turn everyone’s world upside down — after all, it’s the Quartermaine way.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) leans on Laura (Genie Francis) when she needs advice. Presumably, it’s about Finn (Michael Easton) and their rekindled romance. However, it could be about Jake (Hudson West) and his relationship with Charlotte.

