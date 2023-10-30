General Hospital spoilers: Halloween brings scares to Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers tease that Halloween in Port Charles is full of more tricks than treats this year.

November sweeps begin this week, which means some of the arcs will be coming to an end while others are just beginning.

With Cyrus (Jeff Kober) on the loose and Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) still gunning for Anna (Finola Hughes), the danger is high.

However, not everything is intense. There will be some adorable Halloween costumes and events for the teen scene and young kids on the show.

What happens this week will set the tone for sweeps, and the foreshadowing teases plenty of drama and chaos.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Halloween fun and games

The General Hospital preview video gave viewers a glimpse of what Halloween in Port Charles will look like.

Costumes are on, and Joss (Eden McCoy) gets a scare at the dorms. Trick-or-treating happens, and games at Kelly’s seem to be a hit.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is there with Wiley, which begs the question of what Michael (Chad Duell) thinks of this. He is there alongside his family, including Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright), and his little sister Donna.

Spoilers teased that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will have something to discuss with Michael, and it seems like it’s about her relationship with Nina. He insists that Nina stay away from his family, holding the call to the SEC over her head. If he tells Sonny about it, she could lose everything.

Meanwhile, Jake (Hudson West) and Charlotte are trick-or-treating together. There appears to be a budding romance, but is she just using him to cover her tracks? When Charlotte goes missing, where does she go?

Anna takes action

With Charlotte missing and the preview video teasing Anna running into someone, she may be caught in the act.

General Hospital viewers know Charlotte has been the one terrorizing Anna, but with a bit of help from a beyond-the-grave Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Will this be the pinnacle needed to get Charlotte some help and get Anna back to living a normal life? Right now, she is terrified to see her daughter and grandchildren because she believes someone wants her dead.

When Anna finds out Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) knew about this but didn’t tell her, expect some drama between the two.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the Halloween week drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.