General Hospital spoilers for next week: Halloween in Port Charles brings tricks and treats

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that Halloween kicks off November sweeps.

In the weeks leading up to sweeps, viewers have watched Cyrus (Jeff Kober) released from prison, and you can bet he will be a big part of what’s coming up.

Ghosts and goblins will be a part of the scene next week in Port Charles, especially when an assumed-dead man is revealed to be alive.

Complications arise from the threat Michael (Chad Duell) issued to Nina (Cynthia Watros). She is treading on thin ice, and if it breaks, she stands to lose everything.

Meanwhile, there will be some fun as Halloween is celebrated among the people of Port Charles, but be warned, it won’t last long.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Ava learns Nikolas is alive

Since early this year, Ava (Maura West) has believed that Nikolas (Adam Huss) is dead.

She was sure she killed him, and when Mason (Nathanyael Grey) took the body, things spiraled out of control.

When Ava sits down with Laura (Genie Francis), she will learn what happened while Laura and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) were out of the country looking for Nikolas.

General Hospital spoilers tease that by midweek, Ava will receive an offer, but what will it have to do with?

Michael continues an internal battle

As Michael and Carly (Laura Wright) wait for something to save Drew (Cameron Mathison) from the hell that is Pentonville, he is also trying to ensure Nina is following his instructions.

When Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) confides in him, it may make him consider things again. Things between Willow and Nina are getting better, and it seems like the two may be able to move forward.

However, as we know with sweeps month, anything too good to be true almost always is. Will Michael turn everyone’s world upside down when he reveals Nina is the one who calls the SEC?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has big news to deliver. It’s presumably about Sahsa (Sofia Mattson) and her role at Deception. Tracy (Jane Elliot) made it clear she didn’t want Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) taking over for Sasha. And with Sasha staying in Port Charles, what else could this be about?

Anna (Finola Hughes) is tired of sitting around waiting to find out who is after her. She will make a move next week — but will it lead her to the truth?

Alexis continues to worry about Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) as their relationship deteriorates.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.