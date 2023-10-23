General Hospital spoilers: Revenge and realizations hit Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers tease that things are coming to a head in Port Charles.

With just a week before November sweeps, things are moving right along.

The truth about who called the SEC on Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) is out.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) had to head back to Port Charles after learning about Cyrus (Jeff Kober) being released.

It seems Lois (Rena Sofer) had a change of heart after her conversation with Tracy (Jane Elliot).

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Michael confronts Nina

The moment we’ve been waiting for seemingly happens this week when Michael (Chad Duell) confronts Nina (Cynthia Watros) about her call to the SEC.

He knew before leaving Puerto Rico, but when Martin (Michael E. Knight) confirmed it in his office, it was clear that he would make sure Nina paid for everything she did.

The two come face to face this week, and he is angry.

The question is how will Nina react, and who will be the one to tell Sonny?

Sonny is after Cyrus

Once Sonny returns home, his goal is to find out about Cyrus and his release.

He has put two and two together with who his enemy was, and now, it’s time to confront him.

However, his anger goes up a notch once he learns what happened to Ava (Maura West) at the hands of Mason (Nathanyael Grey).

This could shake things up as November sweeps move in and the tension escalates.

Did Tracy go soft?

Since her return to Port Charles, Tracy has been faithful to whom viewers knew her throughout the years.

Her use of blackmail to get Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) to do her dirty worth with Deception was a little over the top — even for her.

After her conversation with Lois, it seems that Brook Lynn’s mom may believe what Tracy told her about why she did what she did.

Tracy wanted to ensure her granddaughter had a future, and Deception would be it. And getting the ELQ share back from Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Will Brook Lynn get past what Tracy pulled, even if it was done in her best interest?

So much is happening this week in Port Charles between the revelations and the betrayals, leading to tensions rising.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.