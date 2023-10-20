General Hospital spoilers for next week: Secrets are revealed and demands are made

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that what was done in the dark finally comes to light.

The writers have set up an epic move into sweeps month, and the drama is amped up as the last full week of October arrives.

Truths, lies, and friendships are on the line next week.

After a happy occasion between Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros), everything changes as they return to Port Charles.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) will make himself known, and no one is buying the frail man act.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Nina’s world shatters

Michael (Chad Duell) knows the truth about what Nina did to his mom and Drew (Cameron Mathison).

What he will do with that information remains unclear, but he will consider his decision carefully.

However, by midweek, Nina gets slapped in the face with reality. While she was unprepared, she should have known better.

Cyrus makes his presence known

Cyrus is thrilled to let the people of Port Charles know he is back.

He’ll come face-to-face with Portia (Brook Kerr). This is her worst nightmare, as she was already frantic when she learned he was a free man.

By the end of the week, Trina (Tabyana Ali) will also run into Cyrus. After the trauma she suffered at his hands, how will she react?

And Sonny will have his hands full with Cyrus back in Port Charles. He now realizes that he was pulling strings behind the scenes while in jail. But will he realize that Austin (Roger Howarth) and Mason (Nathanyael Grey) are working with him?

Other Port Charles tidbits

By the end of the week, Austin loses his cool. He was put in a tough spot and will now suffer the consequences. But will he come clean about Nikolas (Adam Huss) being alive?

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is back on screen. She will chat with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), which will be a sweet moment between the two as she helped save her great-niece’s life.

There will be plenty of threats made, too. Selina (Lydia Look) has been in the background, but when Sonny wants a chat, things won’t go as smoothly as they have in the past.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) makes a business decision, which may surprise everyone.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.