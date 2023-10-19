Marcus Coloma reveals the real reason he didn’t finish his General Hospital run

It’s been nearly a year since Marcus Coloma held the role of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital.

When Nikolas returned from the dead, he took over the role and began rebuilding relationships with his family members, including his son, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Adam Huss (the current Nikolas) stepped in for him during his time on General Hospital. One was due to Marcus being exposed to COVID-19, and the other was when he contracted the virus.

Marcus was let go from the popular ABC soap and could not finish his final scenes as Nikolas Cassadine. Adam stepped in again to finish out the storyline.

Speculation was Marcus was upset about his firing, which led to him refusing to finish out the final scenes.

However, that wasn’t the case.

Why didn’t Marcus Coloma wrap his run as Nikolas on General Hospital?

While Marcus Coloma recovered from COVID-19 pretty easily, the aftereffects of it were incredibly hard for the former General Hospital star.

During an interview with She Knows Soaps, Marcus said, “The after effects were kind of brutal for me for a while. I got this brain fog and fatigue. That lasted a while to the point that I felt that I couldn’t memorize my lines towards the end, which thankfully, it’s gone.”

Memorizing lines is a huge deal, especially in a fast-paced environment like a soap set. The actors learn pages and pages of dialogue and often shoot several shows in one week.

Marcus mentioned, “General Hospital is such a well run machine and the demand is so high. So if you’re the person who is dropping the ball, it really holds the entire group up, because that delay has a ripple effect.”

Adam Huss is the new Nikolas Cassadine

After filling in for Marcus Coloma a few times, including wrapping up the final scenes earlier this year where Ava (Maura West) “killed” him, Adam Huss is the new Nikolas Cassadine.

It’s unclear when Nikolas will return to Port Charles, but viewers saw him alive and well several times. He was even in Europe when Laura (Genie Francis) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) were looking for him.

Spencer is helping Esme (Avery Pohl) raise his brother, but Nikolas won’t be able to stay away for long. And when he returns, it will be filled with fireworks and drama.

With November sweeps around the corner, it’s expected Nikolas will pop up in Port Charles to shake things up.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.