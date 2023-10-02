General Hospital spoilers: Concerns for Charlotte grow and Sasha is in danger

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week is all about the trouble that surrounds the people of Port Charles.

There’s been plenty of trouble lately, and it’s only worsening.

Anna (Finola Hughes) believes she has someone dangerous after her. Still, viewers know Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) is behind the trashing of her hotel room and the message on the mirror — at the very least.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is back at Ferncliff, and after all of the drama surrounding her escape, Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) is ready to get rid of her for good.

It’s also a short week, as the MLB will preempt a few days this week.

Here’s what to expect this week from General Hospital.

Valentin’s concern grows

Things have continued to escalate with Charlotte over the last few weeks, and Valentin had no idea any of it was happening.

When she pulled out the tarot deck — that’s when he knew he had to act and do something more.

Interestingly, Charlotte has been spending time with Jake (Hudson West). He was once mind-controlled by the Cassadines, which adds another level of mystery to the situation.

Valentin calls Laura (Genies Francis) to inform her, which will likely bring her back to Port Charles. He has been trying to protect his daughter and his love, Anna.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is behind all of it, and beyond the grave, he continues to cause trouble for those he believes wronged him.

Sasha needs saving

When Sasha and Cody (Josh Kelly) thought they were safe, Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) stabbed her daughter-in-law in the back again.

The police returned her to Ferncliff, where she is now subjected to whatever Dr. Montague has in store. She knows the truth, and she is now a liability for her.

The General Hospital preview showed someone barging into Sasha’s room as the doctor tried to restrain her. Speculation is he will try and get rid of her, as he has already planted her addiction relapse back into the minds of the nurses. It’s a dangerous game, and Sasha could be collateral damage.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) now knows about Gladys’ gambling issue and what she did to Sasha. Nina (Cynthia Watros) finally told him, so perhaps he can help get her out of Ferncliff.

With sweeps just a month away, expect the drama to be heightened.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.