General Hospital spoilers for next week: Valentin needs a lawyer, Sonny issues a warning, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that even a short week can pack in the drama.

It seems things are going in a loop where Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Cody (Josh Kelly) are concerned.

There are some loose ends that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) needs to tie up, but is it with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) or Pikeman?

Things with Sonny (Maurice Benard) are still tense. He has no clue who is running things behind the scenes with Mason (Nathanyael Grey) and Austin (Roger Howarth), but the viewers know it’s Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

A spark was ignited earlier this week, and a new couple may be on the horizon.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Valentin and Charlotte

There’s too much happening with Valentin and Charlotte, especially now that he has seen the tarot deck.

We know Charlotte is the one who wrecked Anna’s (Finola Hughes) hotel room and wrote on the mirror, but when will she learn the truth?

General Hospital spoilers tease that next week, Valentin needs a lawyer. That means Martin (Michael E. Knight) will be back on-screen.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is also in the know, and when she learns something, she immediately confides in Valentin. Could the writers be considering a rekindling of this romance?

Sonny and Carly

Sonny issues a threat next week on General Hospital. He is starting to get upset with the lack of information being provided to him, and after what happened to Drew (Cameron Mathison), there’s pressure to find out who is behind everything.

Carly (Laura Wright) is angry that Drew was collateral damage in Sonny’s quest for information, but she needs to be more worried about what could happen to her and her daughters if Sonny can’t defend himself.

She is fired up and rarely scared, so when she is shaken up next week, we have to wonder who has her rattled.

More Port Charles news

Next week will be a short week for General Hospital as two days are preempted for MLB games. Tuesday and Wednesday will be preempted, so only three new episodes will air next week.

Spoilers tease that Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) have to make a decision. We must wonder if that has anything to do with what’s happening in Sonny and Carly’s world.

There will be more Sprina moments for Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) fans. They have been moving incredibly slowly, and they finally got some alone time this week.

Sasha will find herself in danger again, and Cody may be too late this time.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.