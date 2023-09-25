General Hospital spoilers: Sonny is notified and Sasha surprises Gladys

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the ABC soap is filled with surprises this week.

As Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) situation spreads throughout Port Charles, the gravity of the situation begins to sink in.

There’s a big threat hanging over Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) head, and there’s way more to it than anyone knows.

Meanwhile, Cody (Josh Kelly) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) have returned to Port Charles.

As the scabs gear up for sweeps month, they set everything in motion for a big payoff.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Carly and Sonny rush to General Hospital

Dex (Evan Hofer) delivers the news about Drew to Sonny in the General Hospital preview video.

There was a risk asking Drew to do some digging about who Austin (Roger Howarth) was visiting when he showed up at Pentonville.

Carly’s (Laura Wright) biggest fear has come true. She was worried about Drew taking on Sonny’s request, and now, he’s in the hospital after being attacked in the shower.

And while Carly and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) have never been friends, it looks like when the blonde needs information, the brunette will help her out.

Sasha wants revenge

General Hospital viewers have waited months for Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) to get what she deserves.

She has been a nuisance since arriving in Port Charles, and what she did to Sasha was indefensible.

While Cody was able to crack the case, the lack of evidence remains. The preview video shows Cody at the PCPD with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), where he mentions they need more regarding Gladys and Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder).

The comeuppance is in motion when Sasha arrives at her place, and Gladys answers the door.

The betrayal that Sasha feels is enormous, especially after everything she lost. Gladys was someone she thought she could trust, but that mistake almost cost her her life.

There is a lot to address, and Gladys will attempt to gaslight Sasha without a doubt. She thought she could retain control of Sasha’s money and keep her mildly drugged to pay her gambling debts.

With sweeps month coming up in a few weeks, these stepping stones will lead to a big payoff.

Will Drew be able to tell Sonny and Carly anything at the hospital? Will Sasha get a confession from Gladys?

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.