General Hospital spoilers for next week: Gladys worries, Eddie and Olivia bond, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease a comeuppance may be coming.

The ABC soap has been working hard to prepare for sweeps, bringing one fan-favorite character back and kicking the storylines up a notch.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) has a big mystery on his hands, while Cody (Josh Kelly) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) have been hiding out.

Things with the Quartermaines are all over the place, but with Lois (Rena Sofer) heading to town in the coming weeks, we are ready for a shakeup.

Next week’s episodes promise more drama, romance, and an arrest.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Gladys panics

It’s been months since Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) began stealing Sasha’s money to fund her gambling habit.

She went down a dark path, even selling Brando’s (Johnny Wactor) garage to Selina (Lydia Look) to settle a debt.

Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) drugged Sasha out of her mind and had plans to kill her because Gladys got him involved.

As reality sinks in that Cody has likely told Sasha everything, Gladys begins to panic.

General Hospital spoilers tease Chase (Josh Swickard) arrests someone next week — could it be Gladys?

Eddie and Olivia get closer

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Eddie (Wally Kurth) are learning to live together and get along.

Things are going well for them, and it seems next week, they get even better.

Eddie is developing feelings for her, and Olivia is feeling the same.

Will these two fall in love all over again?

Something tells us that things between Eddie and Olivia get even more complicated when Lois returns.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Carly is less than thrilled about Drew (Cameron Mathison) poking around Pentonville for Sonny. She knows it’s dangerous, which has her on edge.

Little does she know she has every right to worry.

Meanwhile, Cyrus (Jeff Kober) takes a meeting. Who will he be seeing? Something tells us it isn’t good.

Laura (Genie Francis) is back on-screen and has started piecing together a timeline. Does this mean Nikolas’ (Adam Huff) plan is working, and she knows he is alive?

General Hospital spoilers reveal Ava (Maura West) gets a surprise visitor. Could it be Nikolas? It might be, but there’s also a chance that it could be Austin (Roger Howarth) or his pesky cousin, Mason (Nathanyael Grey).

And speaking of Ava, look for her and Carly to have it out. Surprisingly, though, she finds common ground with Joss (Eden McCoy).

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.