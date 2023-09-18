Previews General Hospital spoilers: Valentin is stunned, Sasha comes to a scary realization, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease shocking revelations this week on the ABC soap. For weeks, the mystery surrounding who is after Anna (Finola Hughes) has taken center stage, and it seems a clue will pop up this week. There’s also more movement within the Cody (Josh Kelly) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) saga. Meanwhile, there is still a big bad after Sonny (Maurice Benard), and he needs to watch out. As the writers gear up for sweeps, there’s no telling what stops they will pull out to keep viewers interested. Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Valentin and Nina are shocked

After finding the threat on the bathroom mirror, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is on high alert.

He enlists his friend Nina (Cynthia Watros) to review the Metro Court security footage.

What the friends see is shocking and has both of them bewildered.

Speculation is that Anna’s sister Alex (Finola Hughes) is back. She was presumed dead after the confrontation at the Haunted Star, but as we know, no one is really dead on soaps.

Another rumbling sweeping the General Hospital community is that it could be Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) who is terrorizing Anna. That is highly unlikely, given the person who burned down Anna’s home looked like an adult, particularly a male.

Cody and Sasha

Now that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is brought in on what was happening to Sasha while at Ferncliff, they need to form a plan.

Cody figured everything out and brought Sam (Kelly Monaco) in. They devised a plan to get Sasha, and now, they need to figure out how to make Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) pay for the disaster she put into motion.

But first, they must figure out how to get the fugitive labels dropped so Sasha and Cody can return to Port Charles and tell their truths.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) realizes how much Tracy (Jane Elliot) cost her. However, if she would have been honest in the first place, things may have not escalated as far as they have. Will Chase (Josh Swickard) be able to support her through this?

Nikolas (Adam Huff) is off to cause trouble. He knows how to stay dead, even when he is very much alive. This storyline brings Laura (Genie Francis) back home after her vacation from General Hospital.

To see how this week plays out, be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.