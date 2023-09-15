General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brook Lynn comes clean, Drew finds trouble, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that shakeups are coming.

The mystery about who’s after Sonny (Maurice Benard) has been narrowed down, but is that just another storyline that will take us through fall sweeps?

And with Blair (Kassie DePaiva) in town to stir things up for Deception, there’s plenty to look forward to as next week rolls around.

Meanwhile, there’s still some concern about what Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has been up to, including his meeting with someone mysterious in an abandoned house.

Our concern for Anna (Finola Hughes) will grow next week, but is it warranted?

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Brook Lynn stands up

Being honest is a new concept for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). Chase (Josh Swickard) has brought out the best in her, but seeing Maxie (Kirsten Storms) upset with her has done something to her.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Brook Lynn will come clean, and Tracy (Jane Elliot) won’t be happy when she does. She thought she could do Tracy’s bidding without any issues to ensure her secret about how Chase was reinstated to the PCPD remained between them.

How will the showdown between Brook Lynn and Tracy go?

Drew finds trouble

Now that Sonny has enlisted Drew (Cameron Mathison) to help find out who in Pentonville is behind the attack on his shipment, he has a target on his back.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is the big bad, or is he?

He heard Drew ask the guard for information on who Austin (Roger Howarth) visited at Pentonville.

That puts a target on his back, and it seems he will be in trouble next week on General Hospital.

Other Port Charles happenings

Now that Curtis (Donnell Turner) is back to running things at the Savoy, Marshall (Robert Gossett) has some concerns.

He is aware of Curtis’ feelings, but it seems Portia (Brook Kerr) isn’t thrilled with things as she feels like she is on the outside looking in.

Things between Dex (Evan Hofer) and Joss (Eden McCoy) seem to be going well, but will a warning from Sonny change all of that?

Molly (Brooke Anne Smith) has good news by the end of next week. Does that mean Andrea (Lily Harrison) is pregnant with her and TJ’s (Tajh Bellow) baby?

It will be a week of confrontations and honest confessions, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.