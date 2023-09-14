General Hospital spoilers: Rena Sofer brings Lois back to Port Charles

General Hospital fans can rejoice as news of Rena Sofer returning to the role of Lois Cerullo is happening.

The actress originated the role in the 90s, and after leaving The Bold and the Beautiful last August, she will be headed back to Port Charles.

Rena has already begun taping and will debut on GH in October.

Lois has many opportunities to insert herself into things happening in Port Charles, especially with what’s been happening with Ned/Eddie (Wally Kurth) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Interestingly enough, Rena was on Maurice Benard’s State of Mind shortly after she left The Bold and the Beautiful, and they reminisced about their time on set together.

Lois is part of the Bensonhurst crew, so there is plenty of room for her to come in and stir things up.

How long will Rena Sofer be on General Hospital?

PEOPLE broke the news Rena Sofer was back as Lois Cerullo and officially taped her first scenes this week.

However, news about her storyline and what brings her to Port Charles remains unclear. The network would not comment on anything further than confirming the actress returned.

Her time in Port Charles is also up in the air. They didn’t reveal if this was a contract role or if Lois would just pop in a few times. Given the timing of her appearance and sweeps month in November being a pivotal moment for the show each year, she will likely be around for at least a little while.

Where will Lois fit in on General Hospital?

Currently, Ned believes he is Eddie Mane after hitting his head at the Metro Court pool. This has caused a lot of strife for his family, especially his wife, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), and daughter Brook Lynn.

As he attempts to remember his old life or move forward as Eddie with a new one, Lois might be able to jog his memory. This could cause tension between her and Olivia, especially if he chooses his ex-wife over his current one.

Brook Lynn has found herself in a big predicament with Tracy (Jane Elliot). She has compromised all of Deception and lost friends because of her lies. Will a visit from Lois be the thing Brook Lynn needs to be able to work through what her grandmother blackmailed her to do?

Rena Sofer’s return to General Hospital will rock many boats, and we can’t wait to see how this plays out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.