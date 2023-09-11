General Hospital spoilers: Sonny’s day in court and Cody gets Sasha to safety

General Hospital spoilers tease that a shocking courtroom announcement stunned Sonny (Maurice Benard) and his family.

The ABC soap is gearing up for sweeps, and there’s no telling which direction the scabs may go.

Two of the bigger storylines are featured in the latest General Hospital promo, and viewers may get a resolution to a storyline that has gone on for what seems like forever.

So much is happening in Port Charles, and with September nearly halfway over, the surprises keep coming.

Everything seemingly goes back to Cyrus (Jeff Kober), but is he the mastermind behind everything crumbling?

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Sonny’s family shows up to court

After being detained by the Feds, Sonny gets his day in court to determine if he will be granted bail.

His family members rally around him, including Michael (Chad Duell).

This is new territory for Nina (Cynthia Watros), who has no idea what to do with the situation. She was desperate enough to reach out to Carly (Laura Wright), who helped her to calm down and wait for word from Brick (Stephen A. Smith).

The General Hospital promo features shocked looks from Sonny, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), and the other people in the courtroom.

What will catch everyone by surprise?

Cody saves Sasha

Cody (Josh Kelly) escaped Ferncliff with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

He has it all figured out. He knows Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) was behind the doctor, keeping Sasha in a state that would not allow her guardianship to be lifted.

Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) went too far with drugging Sasha, leading Gladys to become scared too.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) helped Cody get admitted into Ferncliff, and now, with his heroic move, everyone is worried about what happened to them.

Cody finds a cabin in the woods, but Sasha doesn’t look well. She may be back in her psychosis, believing Cody is threatening her.

Gladys panics when she learns Sasha has been “kidnapped,” which she reports to Nina.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Cody and Sasha are found and the truth about what Gladys and the good doctor did to ensure she kept control of Sasha’s money.

Will Sonny be granted bail? Who will rescue Cody and Sasha at the cabin? All that and more will be answered this week.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.