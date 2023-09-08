General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny’s family shows up, Nikolas reappears, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease there is even more drama coming to Port Charles.

Plenty is happening right now, and adding more will add a new level of chaos.

It seems that Sonny (Maurice Benard) is in more trouble than anyone thought.

As his family reels from everything happening, there are more questions than answers.

Keep in mind that other storylines are also evolving.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Sonny’s family rallies

Everyone is there for Sonny during his time of need. It’s unclear whether he will be formally charged or if the Feds will let him go after 72 hours.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly (Laura Wright) will have plenty of questions for her ex-husband by midweek. Whether he fills her in on the details remains to be seen. But given that they are still in this together because they share children, she will likely get the information she wants.

And when the mob boss gets an unexpected visitor, what will be the purpose of the visit?

Nikolas returns to Port Charles

After thinking he was dead and gone, Nikolas (Adam Huff) returns to stir up some trouble. Could he be the unexpected visitor who visits Sonny? Stranger things have happened, but we aren’t betting on it being him.

When Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is asked to help her nephew, will she give him the assistance he needs? We’d bet it will be connecting to Ace based on him talking about it to Austin (Roger Howarth) earlier this week.

Ava (Maura West) will lose her mind when she realizes Nikolas is alive, and we can’t wait until they come face-to-face.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Things between Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) are coming to a head. He knows she is up to something, and she has yet to figure out his secret. We wonder if he had something to do with Sonny’s legal issues.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) finally fills Felicia (Kristina Wagner) in on what’s happening with Deception. Maybe she can help figure out what Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) endgame is with the Deceptor.

There is also some movement on the Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) story. After Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) found Cody (Josh Kelly) in her room, there’s no telling what the next step will be.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.