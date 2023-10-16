General Hospital spoilers: Dante is looped in, Lois confronts Tracy, and more

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that danger and betrayal are highlighted.

October is used for propping up November sweeps, and based on what’s happening, it will be a wild ride.

Lois (Rena Sofer) is back and ready to rumble with Tracy (Jane Elliot). No love is lost between these two, and messing with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) has thrown Lois into mama bear mode.

Dex (Evan Hofer) and Joss (Eden McCoy) are now aware that Ava (Maura West) has been taken, and they loop Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) in with what they know.

And Friday’s show left off with Michael (Chad Duell) getting information that could change everything for everyone he loves.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

The search for Ava begins

For months Austin (Roger Howarth) and Mason (Nathanyael Grey) have been working on the orders of their “boss,” — Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).

His latest order included kidnapping Ava.

After Joss and Dex learn Ava didn’t show up to get Avery, they take matters into their own hands.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) helped them obtain video footage, and they are heading to speak with Dante.

This is a big deal; what happens next could uncover who Mason and Austin have been working with and why.

Lois confronts Tracy

Long-time General Hospital viewers know that Tracy played a huge role in the split between Lois and Ned (Wally Kurth). He chose his family over her and Brook Lynn, so she’s been waiting to hand it to Tracy.

Lois learned Brook Lynn was fired from Deception and returned to Port Charles to check on her. She then learned how dirty Tracy played with Brook Lynn, causing her to lose everything she worked so hard to get.

Other Port Charles happenings

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) seemingly get a surprise in the hospital.

We suspect Cyrus may have come to visit Drew now that he is newly free.

The final scene in the General Hospital preview video shows a very angry-looking Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Michael got the news about who turned in Drew and Carly after Sonny and Nina (Cynthia Watros) said their vows.

How will Michael play this? Will he run straight to Sonny, or will he confront Nina?

Given how the preview ended, Sonny may find out about Ava missing. And if there’s anything unforgivable, it’s an attack on his family.

