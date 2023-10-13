General Hospital spoilers for next week: Lois stirs up trouble with Tracy, Joss panics, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease trouble in Port Charles.

Lois arrived at the perfect time and plans to get Tracy (Jane Elliot) all riled up.

There’s also panic ensuing regarding Ava’s (Maura West) disappearance.

Joss (Eden McCoy) and Dex (Evan Hofer) team up to look for Avery’s missing mom, leading them down a dangerous path.

Secrets are being kept, and with November sweeps on the way, expect some of them to begin being leaked in the coming days.

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital next week.

Lois makes waves while staying with the Qs

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is happy to have her mom in town, but we can’t say the same for Tracy.

Lois will stay with the Quartermaines as Brook Lynn lives with Chase (Josh Swickard), giving her mom time to catch up with her old friend, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

There has never been love lost between Lois and Tracy, so next week should be fun for the women.

We’re also interested to see how Lois and “Eddie Man” (Wally Kurth) get along, mainly because they were married once upon a time.

Is Joss in over her head?

Joss learned Ava hasn’t shown up or been reachable for a while. And she isn’t her biggest fan, but she knows Ava would never ghost her daughter. She is the most important person in her life.

And because Sonny (Maurice Benard) was out of town getting married to Nina (Cynthia Watros), Joss is the one who learned about the situation.

She and Dex decided to take things into their own hands, and next week, Joss is in a panic. She likely learns Ava is being held captive, especially after Dex goes after Austin (Roger Howarth).

He knows Sonny is suspicious about him, and he’s his first stop.

When Austin flips the switch mid-week and has questions for Dex, will it help or deter the search for Ava?

Other Port Charles news

The General Hospital writers have teased a possible Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) connection, and next week, the two spend time together.

Their chemistry is undeniable, but will Kristina open up to her about her life in a way she hasn’t been able to yet?

Meanwhile, Cyrus (Jeff Kober) talks a big game and has even claimed to be a “changed man.” When he issues a threat, who will be on the receiving end?

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) finally fills Laura (Genie Francis) in on what’s happening with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez). Hopefully, the two can find a solution to help her accept Anna (Finola Hughes) and move past Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) hold on her.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.