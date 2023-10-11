Lois on General Hospital — Everything you need to know about Rena Sofer’s return

General Hospital fans saw Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) return to Port Charles after being gone for over a decade.

Seeing Rena in the role was exciting — especially for longtime GH viewers. She originated the role in the ’90s and even won a Daytime Emmy.

While most recently she was on The Bold and the Beautiful as Quinn Fuller, she left the CBS soap after her marriage to Eric Forrester (John McCook) failed.

Her initial run was from 1993 through 1996, and she popped up briefly in 2017, but that was it for Rena in the role. Lesli Kay took over Lois from 2004-2005.

Sonny (Maurice Benard), Lois, and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) are all from Bensonhurt, so her connections to Port Charles are genuine.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Not to mention Ned (Wally Kurth) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) are her family.

Lois Cerullo’s backstory

Lois Cerullo was brought in during Ned’s Eddie Mane phase. She was a band manager and was interested in working with him.

Back then, that was his alter ego, and he kept his identity a secret from her. The couple married, and Lois was none the wiser until landing in Port Charles.

That’s when she learned he married Katherine (Mary Beth Evans), and things went south.

However, the couple later reconciled, conceiving Brook Lynn. But, the Quartermaines drove a wedge between the couple, and Lois retreated back to Bensonhurst to welcome their daughter alone.

There wasn’t another reconciliation, but they eventually agreed to co-parent as friends, though Brook Lynn has been back on the scene for years with Lois missing in action.

Why is Lois back in Port Charles?

Brook Lynn has been going through it. After doing Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) bidding, she was fired from Deception.

Lois got wind of her daughter’s misfortune and returned to Port Charles to check on her.

However, there is also the little bit that Ned currently believes he is Eddie Mane. After falling at the Metro Court pool and hitting his head, he woke up believing he was the rockstar.

It’s no coincidence that Lois returned to Port Charles as Eddie Mane is in full swing. That is the persona she fell in love with all those years ago, but her friend, Olivia, is currently married to him.

With sweeps month beginning in mere weeks, there is also speculation that more is to come with Lois. Is she hiding a secret? We can almost bank on that with certainty.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.