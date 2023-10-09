General Hospital spoilers: Sonny and Nina’s wedding day, Lois returns, and more

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC tease truth bombs will blow everything out of the water.

Wedding bells are ringing for Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) — or are they?

The elopement was a dream come true for Nina with the secrets she’s hiding, but will they blow her entire future apart?

A return to Port Charles after decades away has long-time GH fans waiting to see how everything plays out.

With sweeps month just a few weeks away, everything is being set up for moments that will change Port Charles forever.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Michael gets answers — or does he?

The General Hospital preview video shows Michael (Chad Duell) in Puerto Rico for Sonny and Nina’s wedding.

Whether he and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) would attend was up in the air, but at the very least, he is there with his siblings.

Michael is on the phone demanding to know who the one behind Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) legal issues — and then he turns to look at Nina, who is dancing with his siblings.

It’s unclear whether Michael gets the answer while on the phone, but spoilers teased the wedding would have drama. But if he does, Nina can kiss her entire life with Sonny goodbye.

Rena Sofer is back as Lois Cerullo

Lois (Rena Sofer) is back in Port Charles.

When she shows up at the Quartermaine mansion, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) opens the door to see her mother standing there.

After the drama and heartbreak Brook Lynn has suffered between Tracy (Jane Elliot) using her and her father not remembering who he is, perhaps Lois can help her daughter find her way.

Long-time General Hospital viewers are excited to see Rena reprise the role she originated 30 years ago.

Other Port Charles happenings

Carly meets with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), presumably about exposing the judge who handed down a harsh sentence to Drew.

Her focus is on getting Drew home after his near-death experience in Pentonville.

Ava (Maura West) is still missing — but when will anyone do something about it? In Puerto Rico, Avery is with Sonny and Nina, so no one seems too concerned.

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the explosive drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.