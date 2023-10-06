General Hospital spoilers for next week: Wedding bells, Ava’s disappearance, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease fear and anger take over Port Charles.

With sweeps month just a few weeks away, the writers have set things up for an explosive November.

Wedding bells may be ringing, but will it end in a marriage — or tragedy?

As news about Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) condition sinks in, how will it affect the relationship with his youngest son?

Port Charles has many issues that could lead to dangerous consequences if mishandled.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Sonny and Nina’s wedding day

After spending some time planning a wedding, an elopement seemed to make the most sense for Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Their special day is slated for the end of the week, which can only mean one thing. It is going to offer us a cliffhanger Friday moment.

Nina is behind the call that put Drew (Cameron Mathison) in Pentonville and added to the target on Sonny’s back. She set things in motion that can’t be undone, and once the truth comes out, it could be over for her.

Ava worries everyone

Ava (Maura West) was taken by Mason (Nathanyael Grey), and her missing has raised some concerns.

She spent time with Avery at Carly’s (Laura Right) before going missing. Ava and Joss (Eden McCoy) were even cordial.

Perhaps Ava’s vanishing act is why Joss and Dex (Eva Hofer) call in reinforcements — Spinelli (Bradford Anderson).

Nothing would stop her from seeing Avery, so there are alarm bells when she isn’t showing up.

Also, Austin (Roger Howarth) finds himself being blackmailed. The question is, by whom?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Make way Port Charles, Lois (Rena Sofer) is back! Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) could use her mom, so it’s the perfect time to bring her spunky self back to town.

Something has Michael (Chad Duell) all riled up, and despite his vow to back off and return to his pleasant demeanor, he brings out the dirty side. Does this have anything to do with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) feeling unsettled earlier in the week?

Lucy (Lynn Herring) makes a big decision — but is it professionally or personally? With Deception’s future in her hands, could she be considering Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) offer? Also, keep an eye out for a new face of Deception.

