When will Mac return to General Hospital? John J. York gives update on cancer battle

Earlier this year, General Hospital star John. J York (Mac Scorpio) revealed he would be missing from the ABC soap as he underwent treatment.

John was diagnosed with MDS (myelodysplastic syndromes) and multiple smoldering myeloma, both blood cancers.

He explained that the treatment would be intense and keep him away from Port Charles for a while.

In his explanation for viewers, John also talked about signing up and getting tested for Be The Match.

He had to undergo a blood stem cell transplant after several rounds of chemotherapy and bone marrow biopsies.

This journey began last December, and a year later, John is giving fans a new update about when viewers may see Mac back in Port Charles.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, John J. York offered an update on his progress as he works to heal himself.

He is in the middle stage of everything and is feeling really good.

The most noticeable part of the video is John no longer has his beard or head full of hair. He is currently bald and joked that he didn’t shave his beard; he shaved the little hairs left.

If things continue the way they are going, John could be back at work in late spring or early summer, which means he would be seen on-screen anywhere from four to six weeks after that.

Merry Christmas👼🏻🎄…Happy New Year🥂 pic.twitter.com/uryTYGYt4R — John J York (@JohnJYork) December 22, 2023

A big storyline for Mac is coming up

Christmas Eve at Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) revealed that the General Hospital writers are going forward with Cody (Josh Kelly) being Mac’s son.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) brought up the day at General Hospital where Cody said the test revealed he was not Mac’s son, but he refused to let her see it.

Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) eyes bugged out because she knows the truth. Cody is Mac’s son, making him family to everyone in the room.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sasha warns Cody about Maxie and Felicia’s conversation and both women’s determination to find out what he is hiding.

It’s unclear how long they will drag this out, especially given John J.York’s estimate of his return to work. Recasting Mac would be ridiculous at this point, mainly because John is planning to return.

Hearing from John was great, and learning that things were going well for him was even better. Hopefully, everything remains on track, and he can return sooner rather than later.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.