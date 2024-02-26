General Hospital spoilers: Natalia drops into Port Charles and Sonny needs a favor

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease Sonny (Maurice Benard) is front and center.

The storyline surrounding who attempted to take the mob boss down has been front and center for months.

Clues have been given over the last few weeks, hinting at who could be after Sonny, and it looks like Jason (Steve Burton) is the one behind the assassination attempts.

There’s also trouble in his marriage to Nina (Cynthia Watros), and he had her served with divorce papers. As he grows closer to Ava (Maura West), issues arise between Nina and one of her only friends.

And as relationships progress and February sweeps wrap up, this week will be pivotal for the soap moving forward.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Sonny needs help

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) has been in Port Charles for weeks now. He has offered assistance to Joss (Eden McCoy), but now Sonny has a job for him.

In the General Hospital preview video, Sonny asks The Jackal for help. Presumably, it’s to hack into something or research transactions made based on the information he received last week.

Sonny knows the boss is going by “Stone,” leading to more questions and concerns.

And speaking of Spinelli, Spixie fans will get a treat this week, too.

Natalia surprises Blaze and Kristina

Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) spent the night together for the first time and wake up to a surprise.

General Hospital revealed Eva LaRue would play Blaze’s mom, Natalia, and she comes in with a bang.

While letting herself into Blaze’s space, she is stunned to discover Kristina in the bed. And Kristina is just as shocked to see her girlfriend’s mom staring at her.

This isn’t how things were supposed to go, and based on General Hospital spoilers revealing the women have news by the end of the week, it seems they go public with their relationship.

More Port Charles spoilers

Nina and Ava have a conversation in the gallery.

This angers Nina, especially when Ava mentions her “relationship” with Sonny. While the latter didn’t mean anything other than her proximity to him, it struck a chord with Nina.

And when Sonny shows up at the gallery, will the two be able to talk and move past the impending divorce and reconcile, or is this the end of the road for Nina and Sonny?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.