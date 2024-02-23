General Hospital spoilers for next week: Wedding dress shopping, Spixie moments, and Sonny’s closer to the truth

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease February sweeps go out with a bang.

The primary focus has been on who is after Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Everything is falling into place where Nina (Cynthia Watros) is concerned, and it’s driving Drew (Cameron Mathison) bananas. It has caused some tension between him and Carly (Laura Wright).

Pushing Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) together to reunite Spixie seems to be where things are going. They even brought back some very mediocre karaoke for the occasion. And there have also been hints about a possible rekindling of the heat between Sonny and Ava (Maura West).

As the police work to find the shooter after Sonny and Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) wedding draws near, expect more chaos in Port Charles.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

John ‘Jagger’ Cates causes more issues

With the news that whoever is after Sonny goes by Stone, John (Adam Harrington) becomes entangled in a mess.

Sonny has questions for the FBI director, and Anna (Finola Hughes) has a few, too.

Carly also gets a vibe for him next week on General Hospital, and she turns to Sonny with her concerns.

And speaking of Carly, Drew will open up to her. After their heated exchange about how to handle Nina, he will let her in on what’s been happening to him lately.

Brook Lynn’s wedding

As the big day approaches, Brook Lynn is ready to take on the task of choosing a wedding dress. Tracy (Jane Elliot), Lois (Rena Sofer), and Maxie tag along for the moment.

Everything seems to be falling into place, so why would Brook Lynn have to work to reassure Chase?

Could the groom have a case of cold feet as the nuptials draw near?

More Port Charles tidbits

While Maxie and Spinelli may not be a couple, they do make some headway next week. Spixie fans can rejoice!

Joss (Eden McCoy) is determined to bring Dex (Evan Hofer) home, and next week on General Hospital, she sets out to look for him.

Blaze’s (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) mom arrives in Port Charles. Natalia (Eva LaRue) graces our screens at the start of the week. What kind of chaos Natalia will bring to Blaze’s life remains unclear, but by the end of the week, Blaze and Kristina (Kate Mansi) will have an announcement.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.