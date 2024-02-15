General Hospital needs to stop bloating the cast

General Hospital has lost its way, and adding cast members with little to no significance to the current cast has been par for the course.

The cast is so bloated, yet many longtime fan favorites have been on the back burner for so long that what was simmering is probably stuck to the pot.

Over the years, the show has morphed from the hospital drama to being more focused on the mob scene, run by none other than Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Whether viewers want to admit it or not, he has become the face of the show. He is on nearly every day and often is the center of focus for several big storylines on the daytime drama.

However, some of us remember the days of great storylines that happened at the hospital. The nursing staff has dwindled, and the doctors are few and far between these days.

With so much potential for the actors waiting in the wings, it’s time for General Hospital to cut down the cast and bring it back to a well-rounded daytime drama.

One Life to Live and All My Children actors on General Hospital

As someone who grew up watching the ABC lineup from the late 80s and on, I can appreciate seeing some of the actors from the now-defunct ABC soaps come to play in Port Charles — but not permanently.

Frank Valentini moved to General Hospital after One Life to Live was canceled over a decade ago; He’s brought several of his favorites from Llanview to Port Charles — even if they are playing different characters.

Many have come and gone, but Josh Kelly (Cody), Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn), and Michael Easton (Finn) are left. There was Kassie DePaiva (Blair and one of Martin’s ex-wives), Roger Howarth (Todd, Franco, Austin), Kristen Alderson (Starr and Kiki), and Nora Buchanan (Hillary B. Smith).

Several All My Children actors have found a home in Port Charles. Martin (Michael E. Knight), NuDrew (Cameron Mathison), and Hayden (Rebecca Budig) are all actors who spent time in Pine Valley. One more is headed to GH as Eva LaRue joins the cast as Blaze’s (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) mom, Natalia.

Some of these roles were necessary, as Amanda came in as Brook Lynn, a legacy Quartermaine character. She filled a role that could be used on-screen to bring the Qs front and center. And Nora Buchanan in town was brief and a nice reminder of what once was — but the others? Meh.

Under-utilized actors

The General Hospital cast has a handful of actors who have been on for decades. Lucy (Lynn Herring), Anna (Finola Hughes), Robert (Tristan Rogers), Felicia (Kristina Wagner), Mac (John J. York), Tracy (Jane Elliot), Laura (Genie Francis), and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom).

And while they are around, none of them have the purpose they once had.

Gone are the days of the Webbers, Quartermaines, Spencers, and Cassadines heading the show. While pieces of the family remain on-screen, much of what viewers see now is not what long-term viewers have come to expect.

There is a huge fan base for Kelly Monaco as Sam. She has been on the show for years and was once part of the hottest supercouple, JaSam. Her pairing with Jason (Steve Burton) was electric. And when the show recast him with Billy Miller, who they then turned into Drew when Steve decided to return in 2017 after leaving to work on The Young and the Restless, their chemistry was also off the charts. Dream was a couple no one could have seen coming, but many are happy they did. Kelly is getting less and less screen time, and her pairing with Dominic Zamprogna as Dante is boring at best.

Can we also talk about Rebecca Herbst? She is Elizabeth Webber, part of the Webbers who built the hospital show. Liz has been paired decently, but lately, they have her playing second fiddle to Finn. She is the head nurse at General Hospital now, yet we seem to see very little of her. Lest we forget, she had some powerhouse performances over the years with the rape storyline, losing her best friend Emily (Natalia Livingston), and so many more. Could TPTB give this girl some material?

The Cassadine family dwindled down to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and her offspring, Sam, Kristina (Kate Mansi), and Molly (Kristen Vaganos), and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and his daughter, Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez).

Valentin and Charlotte haven’t been seen frequently in months, Alexis has no storyline, and the surrogacy storyline with Kristina and Molly isn’t a favorite. And let’s also note the show recasted Molly twice after Haley Pullos was let go. She could have been written off, and TJ (Tajh Bellow) paired with someone else, like Sasha.

The Quartermaines have only Brook Lynn, Ned (Wally Kurth), and Tracy left.

Now, Brook Lynn and Tracy have been given some screen time, and Ned did have a blast from the past storyline with Eddie Mane resurfacing and Lois’ (Rena Sofer) return, but he and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) have been like watching paint dry.

Characters who could leave General Hospital

Let’s be honest: Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), Cody, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Blaze, Dex (Evan Hofer), Brick (Stephen A. Smith), Finn, and Drew are all expendable.

There would be no love lost for some as of now, and those are at the top of my list.

With new writers coming in, there is potential to change how things run. However, with Jason returning in March, there’s no telling who will have to be cut so TPTB can pay him. Last time, his return had Billy Miller knocked out of his role and cut entirely.

So much more could be done if the cast was cut and the actors and storylines viewers care about were actually used.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.