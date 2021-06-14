General Hospital spoilers: Maxie questions Nina, Jason and Britt meet up, and Liz startles Anna

Jason and Britt reunite at the Metro Court. Pic credit: ABC

Things in Port Charles are heating up as summer moves through the fictional town.

General Hospital fans have been waiting for several storylines to payoff, and now, it looks like some of them are well on their way to a resolution.

With some big things on the horizon, the actions taken this week could change things for several of the main players.

Maxie has questions

With Nina (Cynthia Watros) back in Port Charles, there are plenty of questions. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) wants to know what was keeping her in Nixon Falls.

The answer to that question is complicated because “Mike” (Maurice Benard) is Sonny. She has been keeping him from his family, including his wife and her nemesis, Carly (Laura Wright). When everyone finds out the truth, Nina will find herself in trouble.

What she tells Maxie remains to be seen, but you can bet it isn’t going to be the truth.

Britt and Jason see each other

After a steamy night of passion, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Jason (Steve Burton) get cozy in Port Charles. They are spending time together at The Metro Court, and the General Hospital preview video alludes to Carly not being too happy about their level of closeness.

He knows about her Huntington’s gene, and he’s been her support. Now, Britt and Jason will have to figure out where they stand when it comes to life in general. They were a power duo on the run, but will that continue when their real-life situations bombard them?

Liz surprises Anna on the roof

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) are keeping a secret about Peter (Wes Ramsey). They know what happened to the evil mastermind, but Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) are still looking for him.

As the former WSB agent is up on the roof of the hospital, Liz yells for her. Is she attempting to distract her from finding Peter’s body? It’s being said that he is dead, but the actor has yet to make a statement, so viewers aren’t quick to believe that story.

With everything going on, Finn and Liz are getting close. Is this another pairing in the works? Two scorned people find their way to one another in the midst of tragedy. Yeah, that’s probably coming up.

In other Port Charles news, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) finds herself on the receiving end of some questions. Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) wants to know whether she loves Chase (Josh Swickard). She knows about her relationship with Michael (Chad Duell), so this puts her on the spot. Also, look for Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) to weigh in.

General Hospital aits weekdays on ABC.