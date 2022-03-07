General Hospital spoilers: Joss and Cam have a moment, Trina shoves Spencer, and more CarSon

Carly reveals seeing Sonny hurts her on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise plenty of drama and confrontations.

A mystery connection is explored again, and a sex tape is played in front of an entire class. This week, the teen scene is front and center, with a few other storylines sprinkled in the mix.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Joss and Cam’s sex tape

During class, Esme (Avery Pohl) shared the video she took of Cam (William Lipton) and Joss (Eden McCoy) at the cabin. No one knew it existed, and now, the entire class is privy to what happened between the sheets.

In the General Hospital preview video, Joss is screaming for them to “turn it off” as the class looks on.

What happens next remains to be seen, but Joss and Cam have some ideas about who taped them and shared the footage. Will they blame Esme because she is the obvious choice, or will they think Trina (Sydney Mikayla) had something to do with it?

Speaking of Trina, she shoves Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) at the cemetery. She saw him there visiting his mother’s grave on Friday. What they get into it about is unknown, but it must be heated if she shoves him to the ground.

Esme and Ryan Chamberlain

Since arriving in Port Charles, Esme has been obsessed with Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom). The reason behind it wasn’t revealed, though there has been plenty of speculation about their connection. At one point, it was thought that she could be his daughter.

This week, Esme and Ryan will come face to face, and General Hospital spoilers revealed that Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) is upset with what’s happening with his twin brother. He already forbids Esme to visit Ryan, so is something else happening here?

Carly and Sonny

Yet again, Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) come face to face. She looks upset while facing him.

Carly told him it hurts when she sees him, and both appear to be emotional. Their divorce is pending, and then, it will be the end of CarSon again.

In other Port Charles news, Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) celebrate. Presumably, they may have locked down a house together.

Also, look for more Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando (Johnny Wactor) time.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.