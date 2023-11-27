General Hospital spoilers: Gloria in trouble and a whodunnit

General Hospital spoilers tease that a new mystery kicks off as November sweeps end this week.

It’s been a slower month than usual for the ABC soap, especially with it being a big sweeps period.

However, that appears to change this week as more about Gloria’s (Ellen Travolta) visit to Port Charles is revealed.

Thanksgiving in Port Charles is far from over, but the focus is less on the family holiday and more on the trouble in town.

The discovery of a murder victim leads to a good old-fashioned whodunnit — with several suspects on the list of potential murderers.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Austin is dead

It’s been over a week since General Hospital viewers saw Austin (Roger Howarth) get shot inside his home.

Unfortunately, he is dead. Roger Howarth spoke out after his final scenes aired, confirming he was done with the ABC soap.

Now, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is on the hunt for who murdered Austin. In the General Hospital preview video, he is seen telling Sonny (Maurice Benard) that the doctor is dead and he needs to find out who killed him.

In true Sonny fashion, he responds, “No, you don’t.”

A flip of the scene shows Sonny talking to Ava (Maura West) and warning her to fess up if she is the one who killed Austin.

It’s also a safe bet to assume that Dante will be paying Ava a visit about Austin’s death, as she is likely suspect number one.

Viewers didn’t see who shot Austin, but Cyrus (Jeff Kober) or someone he hired likely did the shooting.

Gloria’s trouble

Seeing Gloria Cerullo back in Port Charles was a blast from the past for long-time General Hospital viewers.

The chemistry between Ellen and Rena Sofer (Lois) is undeniable, and with the Quartermaine Thanksgiving taking place, it was the perfect time to bring her back.

However, Gloria didn’t visit Lois and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) without ulterior motives.

This week, viewers learn that Gloria found herself in trouble. While it wasn’t revealed what kind of trouble, it finds her in Port Charles.

The preview video showed Lois telling Brook Lynn about the trouble her grandmother found herself in.

Gloria won’t be staying in Port Charles, though. Her stint is short, but it was a fun reminder of General Hospital days gone by.

