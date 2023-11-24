General Hospital spoilers for next week: Thanksgiving continues, a murder mystery, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that Thanksgiving continues to play out.

November sweeps end next week, and they’ve been pretty lackluster so far. A few storylines have moved forward, but sweeps aren’t nearly as explosive as in years past.

Gloria (Ellen Travolta) returned to Port Charles after nearly three decades, and she didn’t just drop in to celebrate the holiday with Lois (Rena Sofer) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Meanwhile, a new mystery begins. It’ll put Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Chase (Josh Swickard) on the hunt for a murderer.

Plenty of secrets are still being kept, but one may likely come to light next week.

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital next week.

Gloria has troubles

Thanksgiving with the Quartermaines isn’t the only reason Gloria came to town.

Next week, Lois will learn her mom has found herself in some trouble. What that is remains to be seen, but having family around will help.

Lois noticed her mom drinking when they were in the kitchen — was that a clue for things to come?

It’s unclear how long Gloria will remain in Port Charles, but General Hospital spoilers reveal she will stick around until the end of sweeps.

Murder in Port Charles

Before Thanksgiving, General Hospital viewers watched as Austin (Roger Howarth) was shot after he entered his home.

Whoever was behind the shooting wasn’t seen, though we suspect it was Cyrus (Jeff Kober) or someone he hired.

Roger Howarth confirmed he wrapped his stint on General Hospital, which means the investigation that Dante and Chase find themselves leading is likely the murder of Austin.

After all, he was supposed to return to the PCPD with information that would incriminate his boss.

Ava (Maura West) will be asked questions about the situation, but will she have the answers the detectives seek? She was angry enough to want him dead, especially after she learned the truth about everything he did.

More Port Charles news

Finn (Michael Easton) faces an uphill battle, mainly because the attorney representing the party suing him is Diane (Carolyn Hennesy). However, Martin (Michael E. Knight) will be representing him. When they take a meeting, will it be good news?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is making plans for Christmas. What tricks does he have up his sleeve? Perhaps it’s a plan to get everyone back to Puerto Rico.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is trying to maneuver each day while her secret about the SEC hangs in the balance, but she may be keeping another secret after Ava spills the beans to her friend.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.