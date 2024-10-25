General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sasha freaks out, Jason is on the case, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that things will never be the same in Port Charles.

November sweeps begin at the end of the week, kicking off a month of twists and turns.

Plenty is happening in Port Charles, and the death of Sam (Kelly Monaco) will be discussed for weeks to come. What was supposed to be a selfless act will become a nightmare for a family.

Holly (Emma Samms) has caused trouble since arriving in Port Charles, and her diamonds are putting everyone around her in danger. Sidwell (Carlo Rota) is headed to town, which spells trouble.

Families will be torn apart, and others will be reunited as the week unfolds.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Sasha spirals

After learning the truth about Robert (Tristan Rogers) being her father, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is left reeling.

She has been through so much since arriving in Port Charles, including the loss of her son and husband, while her father has been here the entire time.

Holly’s return has turned Sasha’s life upside down, and her lashing out is just beginning.

Willow continues to struggle

Next week, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will lean on Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Her feelings for Drew (Cameron Mathison) continue to plague her, and it’s caused enough trouble for her.

However, General Hospital spoilers tease that Ned (Wally Kurth) gets the upper hand, and we can only assume it is about what happened between Willow and Drew.

Michael (Chad Duell) is shocked; we can only imagine it has something to do with ELQ.

Could Ned be blackmailing Drew to get what he wants? That’s exactly what we think will happen next week.

Other Port Charles tidbits

While Laura (Genie Francis) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) wait for news on Sam and Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) surgery, Lucky (Johnathan Jackson) has a heart-to-heart with his mom.

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) remain at odds, which will only escalate as the weeks go on.

Jason (Steve Burton) and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) are on the case. We suspect it has everything to do with Holly proposing to work with Sonny (Maurice Benard). With Sidwell in the country, Jason isn’t taking any chances.

And speaking of Spinelli, look for him and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) to have a parenting dilemma by the end of the week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.